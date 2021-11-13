Brokerages Expect Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) will post ($0.81) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clarus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.08). The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($10.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($19.26) to ($5.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to ($1.87). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Clarus Therapeutics.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRXT shares. Truist started coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.43.

Shares of CRXT opened at $4.67 on Friday. Clarus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $31.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.18.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics stock. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

