Brokerages Expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.49 Billion

Brokerages forecast that KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) will report $2.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for KBR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.51 billion. KBR reported sales of $1.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that KBR will report full year sales of $7.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $6.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KBR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.90.

In other news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $366,944.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,573.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort L.P. grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 51.5% in the third quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 21,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 10.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 330,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,015,000 after purchasing an additional 32,441 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in KBR during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,525,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in KBR by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 22,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in KBR by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $44.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.98. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $25.73 and a fifty-two week high of $45.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.28 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently -183.33%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

