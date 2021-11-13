Brokerages Expect Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nokia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.15. Nokia reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nokia will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nokia.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOK. Cowen raised Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Nokia by 43.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,469,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,643 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Nokia during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Nokia by 42.9% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Nokia during the third quarter worth about $836,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Nokia by 1.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 135,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Nokia stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.68. The stock had a trading volume of 11,158,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,616,012. Nokia has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.56. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of -16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

