Brokerages Expect Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $655.86 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) will announce sales of $655.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $656.23 million and the lowest is $655.50 million. Nu Skin Enterprises reported sales of $748.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full year sales of $2.68 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $641.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.19 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 8.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

NUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.83.

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $45.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.23. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $63.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $758,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,190.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $66,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

