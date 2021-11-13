Brokerages Expect Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) to Announce $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) to post $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rambus’ earnings. Rambus reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rambus will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.00 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 0.05%. The business’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on RMBS. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $48,236.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,963.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Rambus by 3.2% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 188,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Rambus by 10.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,084,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,851,000 after purchasing an additional 498,329 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rambus in the first quarter valued at about $573,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Rambus in the second quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, black and white Capital LP raised its position in Rambus by 66.2% in the second quarter. black and white Capital LP now owns 442,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after purchasing an additional 176,300 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMBS opened at $23.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.30. Rambus has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $25.19.

About Rambus

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

