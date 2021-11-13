Brokerages Expect Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Vera Bradley posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.61 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vera Bradley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

In other news, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $99,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 5,175.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRA stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.83. 209,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,125. The company has a market cap of $368.44 million, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.83. Vera Bradley has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $13.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.03.

Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

