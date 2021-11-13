Brokerages expect Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) to post $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vishay Precision Group’s earnings. Vishay Precision Group posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vishay Precision Group.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VPG. TheStreet raised shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE VPG traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.23. 32,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,463. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.20. The company has a market cap of $521.07 million, a PE ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.41. Vishay Precision Group has a twelve month low of $27.41 and a twelve month high of $39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 27,614 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

