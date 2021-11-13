Brokerages Expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) will post $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.43. Wolverine World Wide posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 95.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wolverine World Wide.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WWW shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BNP Paribas raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

WWW stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.07. The stock had a trading volume of 444,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,271. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $26.68 and a 52 week high of $44.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.71%.

In other news, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 709 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $26,949.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,231 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $81,431.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,961 shares of company stock valued at $147,185 in the last 90 days. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,908 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter valued at $579,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 556,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,616,000 after purchasing an additional 259,058 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wolverine World Wide (WWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.