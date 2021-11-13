BSCView (BSCV) Price Up 18% Over Last 7 Days

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. During the last seven days, BSCView has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar. BSCView has a market capitalization of $303,156.31 and $57.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSCView coin can now be bought for about $0.0257 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.80072869 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00070847 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.48 or 0.00074758 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.36 or 0.00098189 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,573.86 or 0.07202329 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,625.52 or 1.00189313 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

BSCView Coin Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

BSCView Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCView should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BSCView using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

