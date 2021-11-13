BTC Lite Market Capitalization Tops $48,159.07 (BTCL)

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Over the last seven days, BTC Lite has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. BTC Lite has a total market cap of $48,159.07 and approximately $2.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTC Lite coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BTC Lite alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.02 or 0.00052852 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.30 or 0.00222601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00011115 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004132 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BTC Lite Profile

BTC Lite (BTCL) is a coin. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 coins. BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @BTCliteofficial . The official message board for BTC Lite is medium.com/@btclite . The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTC Lite’s official website is btclite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Lite is a bitcoin improvement built on Ethereum blockchain that inherited most of the robust features of bitcoin. The BTC Lite transactions get confirmed within 1 to 3 minutes combined with low transaction fees and the average block time is 15s. “

BTC Lite Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTC Lite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTC Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BTC Lite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTC Lite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.