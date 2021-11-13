Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) by 242.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 645,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457,137 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.54% of Bumble worth $37,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMBL. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,224,664,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Bumble by 311.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,469,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,032,000 after buying an additional 4,140,121 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Bumble by 192.9% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,111,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,596 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,760,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,650,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,090,000 after acquiring an additional 863,954 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Bumble from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bumble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.13.

Bumble stock opened at $36.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bumble Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.90 and a 12-month high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Bumble had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 41.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $1,084,266,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

