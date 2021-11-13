Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Purchased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Bunge by 1.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Bunge by 2.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Bunge by 6.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its holdings in Bunge by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 32,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in Bunge by 7.0% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $68,125.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,682. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

BG opened at $95.13 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $57.36 and a 12 month high of $95.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.40.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. Bunge had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $14.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens raised their target price on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

