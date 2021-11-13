Bunicorn Market Capitalization Tops $6.27 Million (BUNI)

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. In the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar. Bunicorn has a market cap of $6.27 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bunicorn coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000345 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00072434 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00074178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.09 or 0.00097422 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64,993.68 or 1.00360482 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,629.44 or 0.07148591 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bunicorn Profile

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Buying and Selling Bunicorn

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bunicorn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bunicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

