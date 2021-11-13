Bytecoin Price Up 0.1% This Week (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $73.82 million and $45,053.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $267.25 or 0.00414138 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000826 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000288 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Bytecoin

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

