ByteNext (BNU) Market Cap Tops $2.72 Million

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. During the last week, ByteNext has traded up 34.4% against the dollar. One ByteNext coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000247 BTC on major exchanges. ByteNext has a total market cap of $2.72 million and approximately $277,066.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00072892 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00073998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.76 or 0.00098028 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,615.42 or 0.07209126 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,214.00 or 1.00300066 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ByteNext Coin Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ByteNext should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ByteNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

