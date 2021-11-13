C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its holdings in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,370,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507,389 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.83% of C4 Therapeutics worth $51,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $901,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 4.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 48,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 71.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 579,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,920,000 after acquiring an additional 240,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $30,751.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,860.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total transaction of $681,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,104 shares of company stock valued at $5,972,274. Company insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

CCCC opened at $41.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.55. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $51.21. The company has a quick ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 257.05% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.40.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

