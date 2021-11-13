CACHE Gold (CGT) Trading 3.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 13th. During the last week, CACHE Gold has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. CACHE Gold has a market capitalization of $5.51 million and $133,210.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CACHE Gold coin can now be purchased for about $60.15 or 0.00092914 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CACHE Gold alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00052562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.88 or 0.00225334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00011239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00087586 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CACHE Gold Coin Profile

CACHE Gold is a coin. Its launch date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 100,771 coins and its circulating supply is 91,572 coins. The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold . CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

CACHE Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CACHE Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CACHE Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CACHE Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CACHE Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.