Cacti Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Cacti Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,939 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and comprises about 3.9% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cacti Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $47,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BDX opened at $244.00 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $226.15 and a twelve month high of $267.37. The stock has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $248.34 and its 200-day moving average is $247.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.47%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total transaction of $97,361.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,586 shares in the company, valued at $932,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,561 shares of company stock worth $2,201,674 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.00.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

