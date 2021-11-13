Cacti Asset Management LLC Has $30.36 Million Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Cacti Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 817,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,757 shares during the period. FOX comprises 2.5% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of FOX worth $30,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in FOX by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in FOX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 437.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in FOX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of FOX to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

In related news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 157,112 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,813,144.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO John Nallen sold 22,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $841,355.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 222,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,292,881.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 141,646 shares of company stock valued at $5,246,658 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $38.15 on Friday. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $42.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.83. The company has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

