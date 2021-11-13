Cacti Asset Management LLC Has $48.88 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cacti Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,535 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 4.0% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $48,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $84.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.08.

In related news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.