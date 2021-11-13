Cacti Asset Management LLC Sells 909 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cacti Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises approximately 3.9% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Chubb worth $46,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 145.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 107.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $192.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $144.00 and a 52-week high of $197.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.89.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.13.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total value of $959,991.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,387,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,708 shares of company stock worth $17,526,741 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

