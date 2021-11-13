Cacti Asset Management LLC Trims Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cacti Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 6.2% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cacti Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $75,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.29.

GS opened at $404.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.41 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $399.99 and a 200 day moving average of $385.53.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.