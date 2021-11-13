California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,773 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Brinker International worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 138.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 132.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter worth about $205,000. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EAT opened at $42.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.88. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.50 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $859.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.88 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EAT. Wedbush cut their price target on Brinker International from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on Brinker International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Brinker International from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

