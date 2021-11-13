California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,824 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,355 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of 2U worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenvale Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 9.4% in the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 2,650,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,309,000 after buying an additional 226,849 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 39.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,447,000 after buying an additional 354,647 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 4.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,121,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,741,000 after buying an additional 42,689 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 91.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 993,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,389,000 after buying an additional 475,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 0.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 890,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,061,000 after buying an additional 7,403 shares during the last quarter.

TWOU stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.26 and its 200 day moving average is $37.42. 2U, Inc. has a one year low of $25.37 and a one year high of $59.74.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. 2U had a negative net margin of 17.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. Research analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 2U has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

In other 2U news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $1,913,913.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $1,007,705.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,292 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,338.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

