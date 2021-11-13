California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.84 Million Stock Position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,850 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,008 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Independent Bank Group worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 5,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $375,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP James C. White sold 1,250 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,947.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IBTX stock opened at $73.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.87. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.74 and a 12-month high of $80.71.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.08). Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 34.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

