California State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.10 Million Stake in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of PS Business Parks worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 78.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 778.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 398.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PSB opened at $177.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.85. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.50 and a 1-year high of $181.89.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 46.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.95%.

PSB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

