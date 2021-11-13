California State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.14 Million Holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,081 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Kennametal worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kennametal by 25,440.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1,736.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kennametal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Kennametal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.88.

Shares of KMT opened at $39.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.73 and a 200-day moving average of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Kennametal Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.77 and a 1 year high of $43.04.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $483.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.30 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is currently 60.15%.

Kennametal announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

