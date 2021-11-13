California State Teachers Retirement System Invests $3.80 Million in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,799,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 985 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $264.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.21.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $170.57 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $132.26 and a one year high of $354.82. The company has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.18.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

