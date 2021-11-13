California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,178 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of ABM Industries worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,599,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,421,000 after acquiring an additional 343,699 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,672,000. Innovative Portfolios purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 819,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,362,000 after acquiring an additional 292,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 13,753 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABM shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $48.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ABM Industries Incorporated has a twelve month low of $36.31 and a twelve month high of $55.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.24.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.84%. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 35.51%.

In other news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $119,029.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $139,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.