California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases New Position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 131,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,126,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Marathon Digital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 9.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 9,614 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,399,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Marathon Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,065,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 1,782.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,488,000 after buying an additional 2,127,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronson Point Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,333,000. 40.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $75.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.30. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.78 and a beta of 4.66.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 78.08%. Research analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Marathon Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.80.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

