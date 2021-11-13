California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,894 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Skyline Champion worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,142,000 after buying an additional 105,135 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 584,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,466,000 after buying an additional 50,205 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,189,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,826,000 after buying an additional 329,046 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. 97.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyline Champion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.20.

NYSE SKY opened at $75.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.03. Skyline Champion Co. has a one year low of $28.02 and a one year high of $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 2.13.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 8.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,545,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $615,094.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.