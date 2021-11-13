California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of Penske Automotive Group worth $4,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,878,000 after purchasing an additional 75,442 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 16.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,916,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,708,000 after purchasing an additional 264,504 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 27.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,736,000 after purchasing an additional 140,591 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 75.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,789,000 after purchasing an additional 260,834 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 565,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,385,000 after purchasing an additional 37,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stephens increased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

PAG opened at $112.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.30. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.03 and a 52 week high of $114.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.92. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.71%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

