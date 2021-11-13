California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,114 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of SPX FLOW worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPX FLOW by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,465,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,324,000 after purchasing an additional 111,796 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in SPX FLOW by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,793,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,037,000 after purchasing an additional 74,763 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,149,000 after buying an additional 39,581 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,051,000 after buying an additional 13,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,980,000 after buying an additional 28,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

FLOW has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SPX FLOW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

FLOW stock opened at $80.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.65. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $86.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.41 and its 200 day moving average is $72.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.73.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

