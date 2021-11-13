California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 19,141 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,141 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $3,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 35.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 295,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,720,000 after purchasing an additional 77,540 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 55.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

In related news, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $758,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,190.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $66,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.83.

Shares of NUS stock opened at $45.67 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $63.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.46 and a 200-day moving average of $51.23.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $641.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.31%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.