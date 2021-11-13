California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 19,160 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,160 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of American Equity Investment Life worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 18.0% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,703,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,691,000 after acquiring an additional 564,827 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,277,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,934,000 after acquiring an additional 20,005 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 51.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,658,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,924,000 after acquiring an additional 897,354 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.6% during the second quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,651,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,371,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,087,000 after buying an additional 23,505 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.64.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $37.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.34. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $38.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day moving average is $31.68.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $542.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.71 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.87%. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

