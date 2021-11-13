California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 27,492 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 27,492 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of CNX Resources worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNX. FMR LLC grew its position in CNX Resources by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after acquiring an additional 752,984 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in CNX Resources by 373.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 100,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 78,944 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in CNX Resources by 9.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 183,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 15,289 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in CNX Resources by 83.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after acquiring an additional 922,360 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in CNX Resources by 36.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 534,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after acquiring an additional 143,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNX opened at $14.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. CNX Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.07.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.42. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

CNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James lowered CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist boosted their price objective on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CNX Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

