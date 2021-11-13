California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,357 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,357 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Renewable Energy Group worth $3,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,735,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $544,547,000 after acquiring an additional 852,859 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 25.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,150,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,273 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 10.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,989,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,392,000 after acquiring an additional 289,272 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,970,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,815,000 after acquiring an additional 112,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 26.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,818,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,075,000 after acquiring an additional 377,978 shares during the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 3,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total transaction of $201,948.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Todd Samuels sold 3,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,558 shares of company stock worth $1,225,913. 2.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on REGI. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.10 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Renewable Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI opened at $52.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.32 and its 200-day moving average is $57.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 7.76. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

