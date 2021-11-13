California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,489 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,489 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of California Water Service Group worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in California Water Service Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,964,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,863,000 after purchasing an additional 255,118 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in California Water Service Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,642,000 after purchasing an additional 42,301 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,950,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,416,000 after acquiring an additional 432,107 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,749,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,179,000 after acquiring an additional 98,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 10.9% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,026,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,015,000 after acquiring an additional 100,649 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CWT opened at $62.75 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $48.88 and a twelve month high of $65.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.83 and a 200-day moving average of $59.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.17.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.41. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $256.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 41.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

