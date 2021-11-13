California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,032 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,147 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,032 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Comfort Systems USA worth $3,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter worth about $241,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 238.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 19,101 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $402,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

NYSE FIX opened at $99.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.53 and its 200-day moving average is $79.60. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $101.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.20.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.03 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 19.30%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 12.78%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $913,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William George III sold 21,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total transaction of $1,915,373.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,928 shares of company stock valued at $5,874,157. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.