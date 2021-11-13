Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.39

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.39 and traded as high as C$3.42. Canacol Energy shares last traded at C$3.37, with a volume of 137,030 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Canacol Energy from C$5.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.39. The firm has a market cap of C$595.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Canacol Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 265.61%.

Canacol Energy Company Profile (TSE:CNE)

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 637 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; and had a total proved reserves of 395 Bcf conventional natural gas.

