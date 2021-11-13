Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Stock Holdings Raised by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,518 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $14,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CM. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,234,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,345,228,000 after acquiring an additional 317,112 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,497,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $738,859,000 after buying an additional 329,961 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,987,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,997,000 after buying an additional 805,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,943,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $415,320,000 after buying an additional 30,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,740,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,012,000 after purchasing an additional 147,260 shares in the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CM shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.11.

CM stock opened at $119.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.42. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $80.66 and a one year high of $123.13. The stock has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 16.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a $1.1561 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $4.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 44.95%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

