Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the company will earn ($8.76) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($8.37). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($5.35) EPS.

APLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

APLS opened at $43.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.13. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.98.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by ($0.55). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.79) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,674,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,832,000 after acquiring an additional 777,453 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,256,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,396,000 after acquiring an additional 707,891 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,785,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,642,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,285,000 after acquiring an additional 596,820 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,120,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,918,000 after acquiring an additional 574,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $25,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

