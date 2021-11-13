Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,930 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 3.7% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $38,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 220.6% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $683.33.

Adobe stock opened at $657.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.39, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $628.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $591.91. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $677.76.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total transaction of $1,884,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,695 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

