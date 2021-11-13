Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Has $3.62 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 42.9% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 56.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

BIV opened at $88.66 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.21 and a fifty-two week high of $93.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.43 and a 200-day moving average of $89.84.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

