Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Has $7.36 Million Stock Holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Proto Labs worth $7,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Proto Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Proto Labs by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Proto Labs by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Shares of PRLB opened at $59.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.62 and a beta of 1.50. Proto Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.54 and a twelve month high of $286.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.48 and a 200-day moving average of $80.75.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $125.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.32 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 6.61%. Proto Labs’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

