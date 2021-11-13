Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $8,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 228.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 11,353 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 264,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,904,000 after purchasing an additional 133,438 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 44,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 12,755 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $66.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.46 and a 200 day moving average of $67.81. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $66.73 and a 1 year high of $70.06.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.