Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Purchases 8,066 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. owned about 0.50% of Allegiant Travel worth $17,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at $734,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,374,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 146.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,189,000 after acquiring an additional 116,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total value of $33,205.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $364,310.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,285.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,895 shares of company stock valued at $728,317. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGT opened at $186.20 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $144.99 and a 12-month high of $271.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.63.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $459.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.28) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. MKM Partners upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $278.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.27.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

