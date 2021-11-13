Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Sells 635 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. reduced its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock opened at $230.93 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.31 and a 1-year high of $231.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $210.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.25.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

