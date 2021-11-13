Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,843,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,258 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Capital One Financial worth $285,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 95.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 569,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,413,000 after purchasing an additional 225,015 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 293,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $351,000. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COF stock opened at $156.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.03 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The company has a market capitalization of $66.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.67.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group raised Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.73.

In other news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,718 shares of company stock worth $5,521,349. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

