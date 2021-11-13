Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 872,133 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,658 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.95% of Capstar Financial worth $17,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Capstar Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Capstar Financial by 25.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 53.9% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 14,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 39.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

CSTR opened at $22.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $494.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.13. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.36 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $34.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.59%.

In related news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $52,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

